Russia's mobilisation was 'predictable', shows war effort failing, Ukraine says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, receives questions from a member of the media after a meeting with Russian negotiators in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan/File Photo

KYIV, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russia's mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow's plan, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Wednesday.

Podolyak said in a text message that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to shift the blame for starting an "unprovoked war" and Russia's worsening economic situation onto the West.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.