Skip to main content

Europe

Kremlin critic Navalny wins EU rights prize for his "immense bravery"

2 minute read

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link during a hearing to consider his lawsuits against the penal colony over detention conditions there, at the Petushki district court in Petushki, Russia May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Parliament's annual human rights prize on Wednesday for his efforts to challenge President Vladimir Putin's grip on power.

Navalny, 45, who was poisoned in August 2020 by what Western nations said was a nerve agent, is serving a 2-1/2-year sentence for parole violations he calls trumped up.

The EU has imposed sanctions on Russian officials over Navalny's poisoning and imprisonment.

Moscow denies any wrongdoing and accuses the EU of interfering in its domestic affairs. It has also denied Western accusations that Navalny was jailed for his political activities and said he was punished for breaking the law.

"He has fought tirelessly against the corruption of Vladimir Putin's regime. This cost him his liberty and nearly his life. Today's prize recognises his immense bravery and we reiterate our call for his immediate release," the European Parliament said on Twitter, announcing Navalny as the winner.

Past winners of the 50,000 euro ($59,000) Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, include South African president Nelson Mandela, Venezuela's democratic opposition and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.

Navalny said on Oct. 11 that a prison commission had designated him an extremist and a terrorist, which he denies.

Navalny's movement suffered an earlier blow in June when a court ruled its activities to be extremist. Many of his allies have had their homes raided or their freedom of movement restricted, and some have fled abroad. Last month Russia opened a new criminal case against Navalny that could keep him in jail for a further decade.

Reporting by Robin Emmott, Editing by Marine Strauss and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 9:39 AM UTC

Lufthansa, easyJet win EU court backing to buy Air Berlin assets

German airline Lufthansa and British peer easyJet on Wednesday gained backing from Europe's second top court for their acquisitions of insolvent German carrier Air Berlin's assets four years ago.

Europe
Wage dispute deepens at German public banks as inflation fears persist
Europe
AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 bln
Europe
Russia scrambles fighter jets to escort U.S. strategic bombers over Black Sea
Europe
Spies and lies: regulators round on Credit Suisse