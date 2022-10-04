Russia's nuclear threat must be taken seriously - German foreign minister















BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that while Russia's threat to resort to nuclear weapons must be taken seriously, the international community has made clear that it won't be daunted by them.

"It's not the first time (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has resorted to such threats, they are irresponsible and we must take them seriously," said Baerbock during a visit to Warsaw on Tuesday.

"But it's also an attempt to blackmail us, as we know from the more than past 200 days of this brutal war of aggression," she added.

