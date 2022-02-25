Russia's offer for talks with Ukraine is diplomacy 'at the barrel of a gun' -U.S. State Dept

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's offer for talks with Ukraine was an attempt to conduct diplomacy "at the barrel of a gun," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday, saying Russia must stop its bombing in Ukraine if it is serious about diplomacy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Pescov said earlier on Friday that Russia was ready to send a delegation to the Belarusian capital Minsk for talks. read more

Washington has not seen any indication Russian leader Vladimir Putin is willing to de-escalate in Ukraine, Price told reporters at a regular press briefing.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

