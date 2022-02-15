Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions

Russian parliamentarians attend a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to appeal to President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, the speaker of the house said.

Recognition of the two regions could kill off the existing Minsk peace process for east Ukraine to which Russia has said it is committed. read more

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva, Anton Zverev; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne

