Russia's PSB says does not own ship seized by France -TASS

Russian cargo ship Baltic Leader is seen after it was diverted for allegedly violating EU-imposed sanctions on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine, in the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, France, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia's PSB-Leasing company, a unit of Promsvyazbank, which is under international sanctions over Russia's conflict with Ukraine, does not own the ship Baltic Leader, seized by France earlier on Saturday, TASS news agency said. read more

The Russian state news agency quoted the company as saying the vessel had been sold before sanctions were slapped on Promsvyazbank.

The vessel is mentioned in a United States Treasury document detailing U.S. sanctions against Russia, which linked it to the Russian bank.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, writing by Andrei Khalip, Editing by Catherine Evans

