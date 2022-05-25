Russia's Putin announces 10% hike to pensions, minimum wage

Russian 100-rouble banknotes are placed on a cashier's desk at a supermarket in the Siberian town of Tara in the Omsk region, Russia, December 14, 2021. Picture taken December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko/File Photo

May 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the government to raise retirement pensions and the minimum wage by 10%, while stating that not all economic problems were associated with the conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking at a televised meeting of Russia's State Council, Putin said that inflation would not exceed 15% this year.

