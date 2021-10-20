Skip to main content

Russia's Putin approves nationwide one-week workplace shutdown from Oct. 30

Medical specialists walk inside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a government proposal for a week-long workplace shutdown at the start of November to combat an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Speaking at a televised meeting with government officials, Putin said this period, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, could begin earlier or be extended for certain regions.

Authorities across the country have made moves to curb the spread of the virus, reflecting a growing sense of urgency as they confront widespread public reluctance to get injected with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. read more

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Darya Korsunskaya and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

