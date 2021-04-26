Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a joint statement with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (not seen) before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Ukraine and jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in a phone call on Monday, the Kremlin said.

Putin drew Macron's attention to "provocative actions" that Kyiv is carrying out in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin and Macron have confirmed their intention to continue cooperation in the Normandy format to address the situation in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

