Russia's Putin, Germany's Scholz discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in phone call
MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Tuesday discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin also told Scholz that Russia provides the Red Cross committee access to the Ukrainian prisoners of war and highlighted Russia's willingness to remain a reliable energy supplier, the Kremlin said.
