Russia's Putin, Germany's Scholz discuss Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) summit at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergei Guneev/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone call on Tuesday discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also told Scholz that Russia provides the Red Cross committee access to the Ukrainian prisoners of war and highlighted Russia's willingness to remain a reliable energy supplier, the Kremlin said.

Reporting by Reuters

