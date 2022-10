MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday inspected a training ground for mobilised servicemen in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, news agencies reported.

They said Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Putin on how the mobilised troops, called up to support Russia's military effort in Ukraine, were being trained.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin











