Russia's Putin to meet Belarus' Lukashenko later today
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Monday in Moscow, Belarus state media reported.
Russia and Belarus are close allies, with Russia having used bases in Belarus as a staging post for its troops, aircraft and equipment in the invasion of Ukraine.
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
