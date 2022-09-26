Russia's Putin to meet Belarus' Lukashenko later today

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia September 23, 2022. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Monday in Moscow, Belarus state media reported.

Russia and Belarus are close allies, with Russia having used bases in Belarus as a staging post for its troops, aircraft and equipment in the invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.