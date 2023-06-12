Russia's Putin pays tribute to Berlusconi as 'dear', wise friend

Italian PM Berlusconi talks with Russian PM Putin during a news conference during a summit at Villa Gernetto in Gerno
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi talks with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a news conference during a summit at Villa Gernetto in Gerno, Italy, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MOSCOW, June 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin called Italy's Silvio Berlusconi a dear friend and an outstanding politician in a tribute to the former prime minister who died on Monday aged 86.

"For me, Silvio was a dear person, a true friend. I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations," Putin said in a message of condolence.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next