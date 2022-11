Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia had mobilised 318,000 people into its armed forces, Interfax reported.

Putin on Sept. 21 announced a "partial mobilisation" amid a series of military setbacks in Ukraine. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the move would see 300,000 reservists drafted for service.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











