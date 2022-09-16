Russia's Putin says West wants breakup of Russia, he invaded Ukraine to stop it

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Demyanchuk/Pool via REUTERS

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of wanting to break up Russia, and said that he had sent Russia's armed forces into Ukraine in February in order to prevent this.

Speaking at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and discussing the war publicly for the first time since Ukraine routed Russian troops in the Kharkiv region last week, Putin threatened strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, and said: "We will see how (Ukraine's counteroffensive) ends."

