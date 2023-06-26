Russia's Putin thanks those Wagner fighters who helped avoid bloodshed

MOSCOW, June 26 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday made a statement to the nation about Saturday's aborted armed mutiny in which he thanked Wagner mercenary fighters and commanders who had stood down to avoid bloodshed.

Putin said he would honour his promise to allow Wagner fighters to relocate to Belarus if they wanted, or to sign a contract with the Defence Ministry or simply return to their families.

He made no mention of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led the mutiny.

Reporting by Reuters Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by Kevin Liffey















