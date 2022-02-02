Russia's Putin, UK's Johnson discussed Ukraine, security issues - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a ceremony to present the highest state awards at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Karpuhin/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed Ukraine and the issue of security guarantees for Russia in a phone call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

Putin told Johnson the NATO bloc was not ready to adequately react to Russian concerns, according to the statement on the Kremlin website.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia mocked Johnson as "utterly confused" and ridiculed British politicians for their "stupidity and ignorance", hurling more scorn at the West after President Vladimir Putin accused Washington of trying to provoke war. read more

