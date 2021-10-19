Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) via a video conference, at his residence outside Moscow, Russia October 15, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Rome in person this month, but will take part in it via video link, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said Putin informed Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi about his plans in a telephone call during which they also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral issues.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams

