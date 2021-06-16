Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Russia's RDIF expects EMA approval of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within two months -Ifax

1 minute read

Doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at a vaccination centre in Zilina, Slovakia June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund expects to receive approval for the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 from the European Medicines Agency within two months, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that European Union approval of Sputnik V will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, citing two people familiar with the matter. read more

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 10:44 AM UTCWide disagreements, low expectations as Biden, Putin meet

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin square up on Wednesday for their first meeting since Biden took office with deep disagreements likely and expectations low for any breakthroughs.

EuropeBrexit deal risks undermining N.Ireland peace, says UK's Frost
EuropeEU says J&J to miss vaccine supply target in second quarter
EuropeThe French campaigner rebuilding LGBT+ community's trust in police
EuropeUK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target