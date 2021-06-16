Europe
Russia's RDIF expects EMA approval of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within two months -Ifax
MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund expects to receive approval for the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 from the European Medicines Agency within two months, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.
Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that European Union approval of Sputnik V will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, citing two people familiar with the matter. read more
