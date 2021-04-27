Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeRussia's RDIF rejects Brazilian regulator Anvisa's comments about Sputnik V as 'incorrect'

Reuters
1 minute read

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said comments about the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Brazilian health regulator Anvisa were incorrect and that a decision to delay the vaccine's approval could be politically motivated.

Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Russian-made vaccine requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave of the virus that is battering Latin America's largest nation, saying technical staff had highlighted "inherent risks" and "serious" defects. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 11:42 AM UTCConservative PP to win snap election in Madrid region, poll shows

Spain's main opposition Popular Party is poised to win May 4's snap election in the key Madrid region, probably returning conservative Isabel Diaz Ayuso to power there in a blow to the leftist central government, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

EuropeEU lawmakers debate Brexit accord before decisive vote
EuropeDenmark aims to produce coronavirus vaccines in 2022
EuropeFinland to end state of emergency as COVID-19 cases drop
EuropeFrance's Macron expected to announce easing of COVID rules in coming days - minister