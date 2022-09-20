Russia's referendums 'won't change anything,' Ukraine's Kuleba says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Moscow's planned referendums seeking to annex additional territory in Ukraine will have no impact, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday after Russian-backed officials in some Ukrainian territories unfurled the requests. read more

“The Russians can do whatever they want. It will not change anything," Kuleba said in response to reporters' questions at the start of a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; additional writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.