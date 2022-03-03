Russia's RT says: UK is attempting to curtail media freedoms

RT app is seen on a smartphone in front of their logo in this illustration taken February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's state-funded RT television channel said on Thursday that it had long stopped expecting any legitimacy or reason in Britain's attempts to curtail media freedoms.

"We have long stopped expecting any legitimacy or reason in the UK's attempts to curtail media freedoms," Anna Belkina, RT's deputy editor in chief, told Reuters.

"Now it seems it has forgotten Brexit and is seeking to force influence over the rest of Europe too."

British culture minister Nadine Dorries said on Thursday she had written to social media company Tik Tok and Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms (FB.O) to ask if they could prevent access to RT in Britain. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.