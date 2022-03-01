Russia's Sberbank expects new UK sanctions to have no major effect on customers

The logo of the Russian Sberbank Europe AG bank is seen on their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's dominant lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) on Tuesday said its Russian retail and corporate customers would not be significantly affected by new UK sanctions and would examine the restrictions imposed when documents are made public.

Britain will lock Sberbank out of sterling clearing and slap sanctions on three other banks, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday, adding there would be a full asset freeze on Russian lenders within days. read more

