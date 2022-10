Russia's Shoigu says partial mobilisation complete, 82,000 recruits in conflict zone

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday said that the "partial mobilisation" Russia announced in September was complete.

Speaking at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin broadcast on state television, Shoigu said that 82,000 mobilised recruits were in the conflict zone, with a further 218,000 in training.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet











