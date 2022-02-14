Russia's Shoigu says some military drills have ended, others close to completion

A tank of Russian armed forces fires during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday told President Vladimir Putin that some of the country's military drills had already ended and others were coming to a close.

Russia's joint exercises with ally Belarus and other drills near Ukraine have fanned fears Russia may be poised to invade Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning.

