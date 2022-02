Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine has built up serious forces near breakaway regions

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu holds talks with members of the Brazilian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Carlos Franca and Defence Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto, in Moscow, Russia February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday told President Vladimir Putin that Ukraine had built up serious forces near breakaway regions in the east of the country and may be preparing to try and take them back by force, something Kyiv has repeatedly denied.

Shoigu accused Ukraine of stepping up shelling of the breakaway regions. Earlier on Monday, Kyiv denied responsibility after Russia said a shell fired from Ukrainian territory had completely destroyed a border guard post in Russia's Rostov region. read more

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow

