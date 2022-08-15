1 minute read
Russia's Shoigu, U.N's Guterres discuss safe functioning of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss conditions for safe functioning of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the ministry said on Monday.
During the call, Shoigu and Guterres also discussed initiatives to ease conditions for exports of Russian food products and fertilisers, the Russian ministry added in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.