Russia's Shoigu visits troops in Ukraine - ministry

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia February 14, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

June 26 (Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected Russian troop units in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

"At the command posts of Russian units, Army General Sergei Shoigu heard reports from the commanders on the current situation and actions of the Russian Armed Forces in the main operational areas," the ministry said in a statement.

It was not immediately known when the visit took place.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

