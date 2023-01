Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's spy chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday that another meeting with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns was possible, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Naryshkin, the head of Russia's SVR Foreign Intelligence Service, met with his U.S. counterpart in November.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











