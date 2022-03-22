1 minute read
Russia's Supreme Court rejects appeal to suspend shutdown of rights group Memorial - TASS
March 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an appeal to halt the closure of human rights group Memorial, the TASS news agency reported.
Memorial Human Rights Centre and its sister organisation - Russia's oldest human rights group - were both ordered to shut down in December in a move decried in the West. read more
