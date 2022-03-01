1 minute read
Russia's top carmaker fully resumes operations after pause - Ifax
MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz (AVAZI_p.MM) has resumed production on all assembly lines at its Togliatti plant in central Russia on Tuesday, Interfax quoted the company as saying on Tuesday.
Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), had paused some lines for a day due to a persistent global shortage of electronic components.
Reporting by Moscow bureau, Editing by Louise Heavens
