Russia's top carmaker fully resumes operations after pause - Ifax

Vehicles, including Lada cars produced by the Russian automobile maker Avtovaz, are parked on the premises of the 'AvtoGermes' dealership in Moscow, Russia, in this March 14, 2016 file picture. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz (AVAZI_p.MM) has resumed production on all assembly lines at its Togliatti plant in central Russia on Tuesday, Interfax quoted the company as saying on Tuesday.

Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), had paused some lines for a day due to a persistent global shortage of electronic components.

