Russian businessman and founder of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov attends a session during the Week of Russian Business, organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's USM holding said on Thursday it had sold its stake in VK Group, formerly known as Mail.RU (MAILRq.L), to the SOGAZ state-controlled insurance company.

In a statement, it declined to say how much they sold the stake for.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.