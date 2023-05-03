Russia's Wagner chief Prigozhin says Ukraine counteroffensive already under way.















MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, said on Wednesday that he believed that Ukraine's counteroffensive had already begun, and that his forces were observing heightened activity along the front.

In a statement published by his press service on Telegram, Prigozhin said that the "active phase" of the counteroffensive would begin in the coming days.

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.