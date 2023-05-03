Russia's Wagner chief Prigozhin says Ukraine counteroffensive already under way.

Funeral held in Moscow for Russian military blogger killed in cafe blast
Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, said on Wednesday that he believed that Ukraine's counteroffensive had already begun, and that his forces were observing heightened activity along the front.

In a statement published by his press service on Telegram, Prigozhin said that the "active phase" of the counteroffensive would begin in the coming days.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next