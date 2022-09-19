Russia's Wagner trying to recruit over 1,500 felons for Ukraine war -U.S. official

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, is trying to recruit over 1,500 convicted felons to take part in Russia's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing to join, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.

"Our information indicates that Wagner has been suffering high losses in Ukraine, especially and unsurprisingly among young and inexperienced fighters," the U.S. official told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Leslie Adler

