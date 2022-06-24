Russia's war to cast 40-50 mln people into hunger -Blinken

BERLIN, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia's war against Ukraine, not Western sanctions, will add another 40 or 50 million more people to the ranks of the hungry, said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Berlin.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a conference on the global food crisis in Berlin, Germany June 24, 2022. John MacDougall/Pool via REUTERS

"There is no reason other than Russia's blockade of Ukraine and Russia's refusal in many cases to export its own grain for political reasons," said Blinken at a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday.

Baerbock said international partners were working together to counter Russia's "cynical" and potentially destabilizing grains war and the corresponding propaganda.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Miranda Murray

