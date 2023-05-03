Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kremlin says Putin targeted















May 3 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of attacking the Kremlin with drones in a failed bid to kill President Vladimir Putin.

Oil depots were also ablaze in both Russia and Ukraine as both sides escalated a drone war targeting infrastructure ahead of Kyiv's planned spring counter-offensive against the invasion.

FIGHTING

* The Kremlin said two drones had been used in the alleged attack on Putin's residence in the Kremlin citadel, but had been disabled by electronic defences. Kyiv denied involvement.

* Zelenskiy said Ukraine would launch a counteroffensive soon and he was sure the West would supply Kyiv with modern warplanes afterwards. Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, said the counteroffensive had begun.

* At least three civilians were killed in a Russian attack on a hypermarket in the southern Ukraine city of Kherson, Kyiv authorities said.

* Scores of firefighters battled a huge fire that Russian authorities blamed on a Ukrainian drone crashing into an oil terminal on Russia's side of the bridge it built to occupied Crimea.

* In Ukraine, a fuel depot was also on fire after a suspected Russian drone strike on the central city of Kropyvnytskyi.

* An explosion caused a second freight train to derail in the Russia region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine.

DIPLOMACY/POLITICS

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Finland for talks with Nordic leaders on support for his country.

* Zelenskiy is to travel to Germany, where he will be feted with honours, on May 13, police and media said.

* The EU finalised a scheme to jointly buy ammunition for Ukraine after weeks of wrangling.

* Three Russian navy ships were observed in the Baltic Sea in the area of the Nord Stream pipeline blasts prior to the sabotage that halted Russian gas flows to Europe in September last year, an investigation by four Nordic broadcasters found.

* Darya Trepova, accused of assassinating a prominent Russian military blogger, has said she is "insanely sorry" for delivering the bomb that killed him, but that she did not know the true content of the parcel.

* Russia said seven people connected with Ukrainian intelligence had been detained in Crimea, TASS reported.

ECONOMY

* Russia said it would continue talks with the United Nations and other parties to the Black Sea grain deal, and that Moscow would not do anything to harm its own interests.

* U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co could process another 40 Russian grain export payments, two sources said.

* The European Commission set restrictions until June 5 on imports of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed to ease excess supply in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

SPORT

* Russian former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin is fighting British sanctions to resurrect his racing career.

QUOTES

* "The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade" - RIA news agency.

* "We like your aircraft, just so you know Mr President" - Zelenskiy tells Finland's president.

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* INSIGHT-Russia digs in as Ukraine prepares to attack

* ANALYSIS-Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies

* EXCLUSIVE-The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town

* EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan has ramped up oil exports bypassing Russia -sources

* Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system.

Compiled by Reuters editors











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.