Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kremlin says Putin targeted, Kyiv denies

A still image taken from video shows a flying object approaching the dome of the Kremlin Senate building during the alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, in this image taken from video obtained by Reuters May 3, 2023.















May 3 (Reuters) - Russia accused Ukraine of a failed attempt to assassinate President Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel, and threatened to retaliate. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said Kyiv had nothing to do with the reported attack.

FIGHTING

* Zelenskiy said Ukraine would launch a counteroffensive soon.

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, said the counteroffensive had already begun and his forces were observing heightened activity along the front.

* Russian shells killed 21 civilians in Ukraine's Kherson region, Zelenskiy said, with the places struck including a hypermarket, a railway station and residential buildings.

* Scores of firefighters battled a huge fire that Russian authorities blamed on a Ukrainian drone crashing into an oil terminal on Russia's side of the bridge it built to occupied Crimea.

* In Ukraine, a fuel depot was also on fire after a suspected Russian drone strike on the central city of Kropyvnytskyi.

DIPLOMACY/POLITICS

* German police said Zelenskiy would travel to Berlin on May 13, though a security source later said public disclosure of the visit was premature and it was now unclear if it would go ahead.

* Zelenskiy is expected to speak in The Hague on Thursday, the Dutch government said.

* U.S. military aid for Ukraine includes for the first time the Hydra-70 short-range air-launched rocket, taken from U.S. excess stocks.

ECONOMY

* Russia said it will keep talking to the United Nations about the future of a deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, but would not do anything to harm its own interests.

* Zelenskiy said Russia did not appear to be interested in extending the agreement beyond May 18.

* Chicago wheat rebounded from a 25-month low to close higher, edging up on doubts about the future of the Black Sea grains corridor, market analysts said.

QUOTES

* "The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade" - RIA news agency.

* "We don't attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory" - Zelenskiy.

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* INSIGHT-Russia digs in as Ukraine prepares to attack

* ANALYSIS-Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies

* EXCLUSIVE-The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town

* EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan has ramped up oil exports bypassing Russia -sources

* Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system.

Compiled by Reuters editors











