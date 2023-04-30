Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'

[1/2] Local resident Nikolai Danko, 63, clears the rubble at the site of his house destroyed by recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the settlement of Panteleimonivka in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, April 27, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko















April 30 (Reuters) - Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, a military spokesperson said on Saturday, as the head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group threatened to withdraw some of his troops from the eastern city if Moscow did not send more ammunition.

FIGHTING

* A drone strike caused a fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, sending a vast column of black smoke into the sky before it was extinguished, the city's Moscow-installed governor said.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy carries a pistol and would have fought to the death with his inner circle had the Russians stormed his Kyiv headquarters at the start of the war, he said in an interview shown on Saturday.

* Two civilians died as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village in Russia's Bryansk region on Saturday evening, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

* Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* Russia on Saturday promised it would respond harshly to what it said was Poland's illegal seizure of its embassy school in Warsaw, an act it called a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

* Dividends of as much as $400 million to four Indian companies for their stakes in Russian oil assets are stuck due to problems in payments triggered by Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a government source said on Saturday.

* Pope Francis met Ukrainian refugees on the second day of his visit to Hungary on Saturday, telling them a different future was possible as they described the hardships they have faced since the war began.

RECENT IN-DEPTH STORIES

* INSIGHT-Russia digs in as Ukraine prepares to attack

* ANALYSIS-Russia crosses new lines in crackdown on Putin's enemies

* EXCLUSIVE-The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town

* EXCLUSIVE-Kazakhstan has ramped up oil exports bypassing Russia -sources

* Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system.

Compiled by Reuters editors











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.