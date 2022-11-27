Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply















Nov 27 (Reuters) - Heavy snowfall was expected in Kyiv starting on Sunday, with temperatures dropping below freezing day and night, while millions of people who still live in and around the Ukrainian capital remain with little electricity and heat.

CONFLICT

* The Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by five Russian attacks from multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, said Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. Several houses and other buildings were destroyed, but there were no reported casualties.

* At least 32 people in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson have been killed by Russian shelling since pro-Moscow forces pulled out two weeks ago, the head of Ukraine's police said.

* Ukraine accused the Kremlin of reviving the "genocidal" tactics of Josef Stalin as Kyiv commemorated a Soviet-era famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in the winter of 1932-33.

GRAIN SUMMIT

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hosted a summit in Kyiv to promote its "Grain from Ukraine" initiative to export grain to countries most vulnerable to famine and drought.

OIL

* Zelenskiy said the price for Russian seaborne oil should be capped at between $30 and $40 per barrel, lower than the level that Group of Seven nations have proposed.

