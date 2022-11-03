Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Russia resumes participation in grain deal















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.

The Russian defence ministry said it had received written guarantees from Kyiv not to use the Black Sea grain corridor for military operations against Russia.

* Russia told civilians to leave an area along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian province of Kherson, an extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory.

* The streets and boulevards of the Russian-held port of Kherson are virtually empty. Many shops and businesses have been closed. Evacuations have picked up as Ukrainian forces have advanced to the north and east of the strategic city.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it was important to stand up to "crazy Russian aggression that destabilises international trade."

* Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he and Zelenskiy discussed sending grain to African countries.

* The U.N. coordinator for the grain deal said he expects loaded ships to depart Ukrainian ports on Thursday.

* The British government said it had sanctioned four Russian steel and petrochemical tycoons in relation to the war in Ukraine.

* The United States says it has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine

"The entire front line is subject to constant shelling around the clock," Donetsk region Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, told Ukrainian television

"There is practically not a single dwelling that hasn't been damaged in Avdiivka, in Maryinka, in Krasnohorivka. Selydove, even closer to the front line, took a direct hit this week. The enemy's strategy of artillery strikes tactic is to destroy these towns and wipe then off the face of the Earth. Nothing else works for them."

