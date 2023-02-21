Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning after Biden's Kyiv visit

[1/6] Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in an event marking Gazprom's 30th anniversary, via video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia February 17, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS .















Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine, suspending a bilateral nuclear arms control treaty, announcing new strategic systems were on combat duty and warning that Moscow could resume nuclear tests.

U.S. President Joe Biden, fresh from pledging support for Ukraine on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, was due to rally NATO allies in Warsaw, making his case for a sustained Western effort to ensure Kyiv wins the war.

DIPLOMACY

* Biden promised new military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million during the visit to Kyiv and said more sanctions would be announced this week against the Russian elite and companies. Biden later arrived in Warsaw, television footage showed.

* Biden is scheduled to meet in Warsaw with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, along with other leaders of countries on NATO's eastern flank. Biden and Duda will discuss reinforcing Poland's security and increasing the NATO presence in the country, the Polish president's foreign affairs adviser said.

* China is "deeply worried" that the Ukraine conflict could spiral out of control, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said, and he called on certain countries to stop "fuelling the fire" in an apparent dig at the United States.

* China told the United States to keep out of its relationship with Russia, just as Beijing's top diplomat prepared for a visit to Moscow on Tuesday with proposals for a political settlement to the war.

* The United States and Ukraine's President Zelenskiy warned China against supporting Russia. Zelenskiy said doing so would bring on a world war.

* Ukraine is hoping to clinch a multi-year support programme of at least $15 billion, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after meeting International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva.

* Financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) will meet on Thursday to discuss measures against Russia that will put pressure on it to end the Ukraine war, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said.

* EU members are due to approve the 10th package of sanctions against Russia this week, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

* More than 30 countries, including the United States, Britain and France, pledged their support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international sporting events, a British government statement said.

FIGHTING

* Six civilians were killed and 12 wounded in Russian shelling of a market and public transport stop in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday, Ukraine's military said. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's mercenary group Wagner, accused unspecified officials of deliberately denying his fighters sufficient ammunition as part of an ongoing rivalry between himself and parts of the Russian elite.

OPINION

Compiled by Reuters editors











