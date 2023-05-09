Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine says defence systems repel Russian attacks















May 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's air defence systems are repelling Russian attacks on the capital, Kyiv's military administration said early on Tuesday, following air raid alerts nationwide.

* Ukrainian emergency services issued air raid alerts for Kyiv and most of central and eastern Ukraine early on Tuesday, extending from Vynnitsya in the west to all eastern regions and south to Kherson and the Odesa region on the Black Sea.

* Russia celebrates the World War Two anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, with a parade in Red Square amid tight security after a string of drone attacks, including on the Kremlin citadel, that Russia blamed on Ukraine.

* Russia's mercenary Wagner forces have not yet received the ammunition promised by Moscow, the head of the group said, rowing back from comments hours earlier that initial data showed they had begun to get it.

* The United States plans as soon as Tuesday to announce a new $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine that will include air defense systems, ammunition and funds for training, a U.S. official said.

* Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he will lay out the need to defend Ukraine in the war with Russia when he meets Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been critical of arming the Ukrainians.

* Ukrainian forces shelled the Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine on Monday, injuring at least five people and damaging houses and power lines, the region's governor said.

* The United Nations said no ships were inspected on Sunday or Monday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertilizer exports.

