Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian missiles strike Ukrainian cities















March 9 (Reuters) - Russia launched a huge wave of missile strikes across Ukraine while people slept on Thursday, killing at least six civilians and forcing a nuclear power plant off the grid. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strikes and said Moscow "won't avoid responsibility".

FIGHTING

* Ukraine's military said its forces had managed to push back intense Russian attacks on the eastern mining town of Bakhmut, despite a Russian claim of control of its eastern half.

* Zelenskiy said the battle for Bakhmut and the surrounding Donbas region was "our first priority".

Reuters could not independently verify battlefield reports.

ECONOMY/DIPLOMACY

* Russia-installed officials in the Moscow-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region said a halt in electricity supplies to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station from Ukrainian-held territory was "a provocation".

* Western allies warned against reaching premature conclusions on who was responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, with Germany suggesting the attack could also have been a "false flag" operation to blame Ukraine.

* The U.S. obtained a warrant for the seizure of a Boeing aircraft owned by Russian oil group Rosneft (ROSN.MM) that is valued at over $25 million, the U.S. Justice Department said.

* A concert cellist linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin moved millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts without any proper checks, Swiss prosecutors said at the opening of a trial of four bankers accused of helping him. They have denied the charges.

* European Union countries agreed to speed up supplies of artillery rounds and buy more shells to help Ukraine but still have to work out how to turn these aims into reality.

STORIES ABOUT THE FIRST ANNIVERSARY SINCE THE WAR BEGAN

