Ryanair CEO says Omicron no reason to cancel flights

Ryanair planes are seen at Dublin Airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Dublin, Ireland, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LISBON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday he saw no reason to cancel flights because of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and his airline's flights were heavily booked for the next few weeks.

"We are not cancelling any flights...I don't see that (Omicron) as a justifiable reason to prevent people who are vaccinated or have negative PCRs" from travelling, he told a news conference in Lisbon.

"We frankly don't think there is risk to air travel within Europe from those people," he said, adding though that Ryanair was worried about some countries potentially shutting air travel, as was the case of Morocco.

Reporting by Sergio Gncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip

