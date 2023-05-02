Sabotage causes freight train to derail in Russia region close to Ukraine















May 2 (Reuters) - Sabotage caused a freight train to derail in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine on Tuesday, operator Russian Railways said on Tuesday, adding around 20 wagons had come off the track.

It said in a statement the derailment had been caused by "unauthorised interference," without providing further detail. A train derailed in the same region on Monday after an explosion, the local governor said.

Reporting by Caleb Davis, editing by David Ljungren and Chris Reese











