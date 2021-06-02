Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Safety agency urges EU nations to ban use of Belarus airspace

Europe's air safety regulator upgraded a safety warning over Belarus airspace on Wednesday, urging its 31 mainly European Union nations to instruct their airlines to avoid overflying Belarus in the wake of the forced landing of a Ryanair jet.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which oversees regional safety but lacks the authority to issue an operational ban directly, last week issued a recommendation to airlines but updated this with a new directive to governments.

World · 11:53 AM UTCEU agrees to add Japan to safe travel list, holds off on Britain

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add Japan to their small list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, while holding off until at least mid-June for British tourists, EU sources said on Tuesday.

