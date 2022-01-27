Saipem, Tenaris, SIAD sign MoU for study of CO2 capture and use in Italy

A Saipem logo in seen on the bridge of the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour, Italy, November 19, 2015. Picture taken November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian energy services group Saipem , steel pipe giant Tenaris (TENR.MI) and chemicals group SIAD said on Thursday they had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the study of a CO2 capture and utilization project in Italy.

The three companies said in a joint statement that the MoU is aimed at studying the design of a carbon dioxide capture and utilization (CCU) plant, which will be built at Tenaris' plant in Dalmine, northern Italy.

Under the deal, the 30 tonnes of CO2 that the project envisions to capture per day will be used by industrial equipment supplier SIAD in the food and beverage industry and in water treatment, among others.

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Agnieszka Flak

