Salvini sees new Italian government in place next week















ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy should have a new government in place by early next week, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday, after a rightist coalition won a parliamentary election last month.

Salvini said he expected the government to be sworn in some time between Saturday and Monday. He had initially said during a live streaming event that he expected the government to take office on Oct. 26.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, is set to become Italy's first woman prime minister.

Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia are her main partners.

The election was held on Sept. 25 so the formation of a new government will be relatively rapid by Italian standards.

Salvini would not be drawn on his own ministerial role and positions for other senior League figures, saying only "we'll talk about that in the coming hours".

The new government will replace one led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi and will have to cope with rising inflation and concerns over energy supplies heading into winter.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Agnieszka Flak











