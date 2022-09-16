1 minute read
Sanctions on Russia working, support for Ukraine must continue, Draghi says
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - International sanctions on Russia are working and support for Ukraine must continue until it has won the war, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
"Sanctions work. Russian propaganda has tried to show that they do not work, but they do work," Draghi told a news conference. "It is necessary to continue supporting Ukraine until the liberation war is won."
