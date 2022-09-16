Sanctions on Russia working, support for Ukraine must continue, Draghi says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi addresses the Senate ahead of a confidence vote for the government after he tendered his resignation last week in the wake of a mutiny by a coalition partner, in Rome, Italy July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/

ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - International sanctions on Russia are working and support for Ukraine must continue until it has won the war, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

"Sanctions work. Russian propaganda has tried to show that they do not work, but they do work," Draghi told a news conference. "It is necessary to continue supporting Ukraine until the liberation war is won."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Angelo Amante and Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.