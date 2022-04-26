Santander Bank Polska needs time to assess impact of borrower easing plans

The Polish unit of Spain's Santander (Santander Bank Polska) logo is pictured in Warsaw, Poland, May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

GDANSK, April 26 (Reuters) - Santander Bank Polska (SPL1.WA) said on Tuesday it was too early to assess the impact on the banking sector of Polish government plans to help borrowers, which were announced on Monday.

The plans affect how mortgage instalments will be calculated, introduces interest-free repayments on some instalments, urges banks to increase interest on deposits and will make banks pay into a new stability fund.

"There is still so much uncertainty and unknowns that today it is really difficult to assess what impact this will have on the banking sector," Santander Bank Polska Chief Executive Michal Gajewski told journalists.

"I think we should still wait and see in which direction these solutions will go," he said, adding that he hoped banks would be able to take part in shaping the new regulations.

Reporting by Karol Badohal and Mateusz Rabiega; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.